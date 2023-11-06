You can now drop your Christmas shoeboxes at London Southend Airport

London Southend Airport is registered as a drop-off location for the Samaritans Purse annual shoebox appeal, Operation Christmas Child.

The award-winning airport is encouraging members of the public in Southend, Essex and the surrounding area to fill shoeboxes with a range of items/gifts. These boxes, once left with airport staff between Monday, November 13 to Monday, November 20 as part of National Collection Week, will then be posted to children and young adults in low- income countries (LICs).

John Upton, CEO London Southend Airport said: “As an airport, we are a gateway to the rest of the world and this initiative allows us to connect our passengers and neighbours with children and young adults across the globe.

“People in the east of London can also take part by jumping on the train to London Southend Airport in just 52 minutes from London Liverpool Street and 43 minutes from Stratford. We encourage everyone to join us in spreading some festive spirit.”

London Southend Airport’s official drop-off point is:

Validation and Delivery Point London Southend Airport Southend-on-Sea

SS2 6YF

Operation Christmas Child is a national initiative that provides kids and young adults with essential items that they cannot otherwise afford. Pens, pencils and colouring books will support with their schooling; whilst flannels, socks, toothbrushes and wind-up torches will help day-to-day.

Liquids and food/seeds are not permitted.

Shoeboxes will not be accepted in the main terminal building and members of the public are advised to not attempt to park on the double red lines, known as the ‘red route’. Parking at the above address is free of charge (what3words: ///staple.coach.mime), and parking in Long Stay 3 is free for 15 minutes as part of the airports’ standard pick-up/drop- off offering.

