WRAP begins process to appoint new CEO

WRAP, the global environmental action NGO, has started a process to appoint a new CEO. The existing CEO, Harriet Lamb, has resigned from the organisation to become the CEO of the Green Party of England and Wales. She will leave WRAP at the end of May.

The Chair of WRAP, Sebastian Munden, said: “We are grateful to Harriet for all her work at WRAP and understand her decision to leave reflects a deeply held personal passion. She leaves the organisation on a strong footing with a highly capable management team and a supportive board of trustees. Together, we remain focused on accelerating the growth of the circular economy with all our partners and stakeholders, to make circular living the norm in every boardroom and every home.”

Harriet said: “It has been a great privilege to be the CEO of WRAP and the decision to leave was extremely difficult. However, the chance to be CEO of the Green Party fulfils a lifelong interest. WRAP is a special organisation. Its many expert and motivated people will ensure the organisation continues to grow its impact.”

Harriet has led WRAP in its ambition to scale up change, end waste and to make circular living the norm for people and businesses. WRAP has diversified its funding and expanded its global reach in recent years, now having bases in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and within the EU, from where it works with partners to transform food systems, end plastic pollution and drive circular business models in textiles.

