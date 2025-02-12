Worst areas for drink-driving in Essex revealed as more than 4,600 arrested in last three years

Essex Police have made more than 4,600 drink-driving arrests in the last three years, with 1,495 logged in the last year alone, a new investigation has revealed

Fresh data obtained by Legal Expert has found that between December 2021 and November 2024, the force arrested 4,623 drink-drivers. Of those, 66 per cent resulted in a charge.

Legal Expert’s Road Traffic Accident Specialist, Tracy Chick says: “Drink-driving is such an avoidable offence and there is no excuse for drinking and getting behind the wheel.”

The Essex force revealed that the most prolific area for drink-drivers was in Chelmsford where 317 arrests were made in the last year alone (2023/24).

A further 315 arrests were recorded in Southend-on-sea as well as 282 in Grays and 278 in Colchester.

The most common age group for those arrested in the last year was between 31-35, accounting for 16 per cent of the figures, closely followed by 36-40 year-olds which made up 15 per cent.

What’s more, a staggering 80 per cent of drink-drivers arrested by Essex Police in the last year were male.

The findings follow the latest data released by the Department for Transport in 2024 revealing that UK drink-driving deaths have hit a 13-year-high.

There were an estimated 300 deaths where at least one driver was over the legal blood-alcohol limit in 2022, the latest year for which official figures are available. This is the highest annual figure since 2009.

The number is 16 per cent higher than in 2021 and means drink-drive fatalities accounted for about 18 per cent of all deaths, bucking the general long-term trend for safer roads and more responsible driving.

RTA Specialist Tracy Chick said: “It is deeply concerning that drink-drive-related deaths have reached their highest level since 2009. Anyone who drinks and drives is putting the lives of all road users at risk.

“The impact of drink-driving can be devastating not only for victims who have been killed or suffered life-changing injuries but also for the drivers facing serious legal consequences – it is such an avoidable offence and there is no excuse for drinking and getting behind the wheel.”

Out of 34 UK Police Forces that responded to Legal Expert’s Freedom of Information request within the deadline, Essex Police reported the sixth highest number of drink-driving arrests over the past three years.

During December 2024, the force supported a national campaign effort to crack down on drink and drug driving.

‘Operation Limit’ – saw 339 arrests in Essex over the course of the month, an increase of nearly 13 per cent on the 296 arrests during the same period in 2023.

Ms Chick added: “Throughout my legal career, I have worked with victims and families of drink-driving collisions and the impact is immense. Thankfully, I’ve been able to bring even a small comfort by securing them the compensation they deserve to help to start to rebuild their lives.”

