World Mental Health Day: ACL Essex looking to attract more students to its FREE mental wellbeing courses

It’s World Mental Health Day on 10 October and adult community learning provider, ACL Essex, is joining mental health campaigners across the globe to highlight the support they can offer Essex-based residents suffering with stress, anxiety and low self-confidence issues.

The latest figures show that nearly 50% of the population have been struggling with stress, anxiety and depression*, there is a desperate need for mental health support. ACL Essex offers a range of free online courses to help people reduce stress, create a positive mindset, manage anxiety and learn how to become more resilient and develop increased self-confidence.

Spearheading the courses at ACL Essex is Christian Norman – Vice Principal Curriculum & Learning. He says: “The pandemic has brought about unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety within the whole population. We’re here to support Essex residents and provide mental health education, training to give people the skills to manage their stress and anxiety, plus the ability to flourish.”

The free-of-charge mental health and recovery courses are offered during daytime and evenings and are spread over one-to-seven-week periods. In addition, ACL Essex offers personal development, employability and further health and wellbeing courses to support Essex residents to improve all aspect of their lives through lifelong learning.

To discover more about ACL Essex and its mental wellbeing courses, please visit www.aclessex.com/.

