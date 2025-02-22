Wildlife mural by local artist unveiled

Colchester City Council is excited to reveal a vibrant new mural in its St Mary’s Car Park, showcasing a stunning wildlife scene. The artwork features a range of flora and fauna, including a fox, a raven, and delicate butterflies, bringing a touch of nature to the heart of the city.

This latest vibrant mural is the fourth in a series, following two earlier works at St Mary’s multi-storey car park that celebrate the city’s rich history, and a third mural featuring tropical flora and fauna at the nearby St John’s Car Park. This latest mural has been generously created at no cost, by local artist Leroy.

This latest mural took a week to complete, with the artist working on a voluntary basis late in the evenings, with the support of the Council.

Mural artist, Leroy said: “”I’d noticed a wall in St Mary’s Car Park that I thought would benefit from some colour and interest, so I contacted the council, offering to paint a mural there. The raven has been a symbol of Colchester for centuries, and I’d actually seen a young fox in my street a few days before I started painting, which gave me some inspiration. Additionally, there’s the famous raven and fox poem, so it made sense to feature both of them in the mural. The wildflower meadow and insects bring life to the wall and allowed me to feel like summer was upon us for a few days.

“I would like to thank Colchester City Council for trusting and allowing me to express myself without any constraints.”

Councillor Martin Goss, Portfolio Holder for Waste, Neighbourhoods and Leisure, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil this latest mural, which adds even more colour and character to the car park. It’s wonderful to see how art can transform a space, and this stunning wildlife scene brings a beautiful touch of nature to the heart of Colchester. We’re incredibly grateful to Leroy for his generosity in creating these murals, which are a fantastic example of how public art can celebrate both our local heritage and the natural world.”

This latest mural has been completed ahead of upcoming improvement works to St Mary’s Car Park, which include structure maintenance, widening parking bays, updated payment systems, upgraded CCTV, and improved lighting.

