WESTON GROUP ACCELERATES COMMITMENT TO NET ZERO BY 2040 IN NEW ESG STATEMENT

Weston Group, which includes volume housebuilder Weston Homes, Weston Partnerships and offsite MMC construction business British Offsite, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustainability by pledging to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions across all three scopes of its operations by 2040 – ten years ahead of the UK government’s target. This bold initiative highlights Weston Group’s dedication to reducing emissions, enhancing biodiversity and fostering social value through responsible business practices that leave a lasting, positive impact.

In its new Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Statement (published 2025), Weston Group’s journey to Net Zero is mapped out through a structured four-stage strategy designed to ensure meaningful and measurable progress. The first stage, covering 2021 to 2025, has already seen significant advancements, including the transition of the company’s fleet to electric vehicles (EVs), the installation of EV charging points at every parking space at the Group’s Takeley headquarters and the enhanced energy efficiency of the homes it delivers through its ‘Fabric First’ approach. PV arrays have been installed at both the Takeley headquarters and the British Offsite Horizon factory, reinforcing Weston Group’s commitment to renewable energy.

From 2026 to 2030, Weston Group will introduce renewable energy supplies for all new homes as well as supplying power to its sites from clean energy sources. During this phase, the company will also deepen its understanding of emissions further down the supply chain and gain greater clarity on the operational and embodied carbon associated with its new homes. Between 2031 and 2035, Weston Group will focus on decarbonising materials used in construction, ensuring that all new builds are free from fossil fuel dependency. By the end of the final phase, spanning 2036 to 2040, all Weston Group sites and offices will be Net Zero. The company will actively research cutting-edge technologies for the decarbonisation of materials, positioning itself as an industry leader in sustainable development.

Weston Group’s ESG Statement lays out a comprehensive commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and strong governance. Through the adoption of Modern Methods of Construction and a focus on sustainable materials, Weston Group is actively reducing its carbon footprint while enhancing biodiversity. A ‘brownfield-first’ policy prioritises the redevelopment of disused sites, ensuring biodiversity net gains for local communities. From 2024, all planning applications will demonstrate a minimum 10% biodiversity net gain, while community spaces such as rooftop gardens and designated green areas will be integrated into new developments to foster sustainable, vibrant environments.

In terms of social responsibility, Weston Group is committed to creating tenure-blind, socially inclusive communities where residents from diverse backgrounds can thrive. The introduction of an Enhanced Community Engagement Strategy across all developments from 2025 will ensure that local perspectives inform the development of new neighbourhoods. To further strengthen this approach, post-occupation analysis will assess how residents interact with their homes and surroundings, creating a continuous learning cycle that enhances future projects. Additionally, Weston Group’s Trainee Scheme guarantees that a minimum of 5% of the workforce consists of trainees annually, providing young people with valuable opportunities to enter the property industry.

From a governance standpoint, Weston Group maintains the highest standards of business ethics and advocacy. The company proactively engages with political leaders and industry organisations to positively influence the local and national dialogue around delivering housing, in sustainable and socially inclusive ways.

To accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon future, Weston Group is scaling up production at its British Offsite factory to deliver 4,000 homes annually using its innovative UNisystem by 2030. By 2030, renewable energy sources will be provided to all of their new build homes, underscoring the company’s commitment to reducing environmental impact through technological innovation and operational excellence.

Furthermore, Weston Group remains focused on creating sustainable communities that balance environmental responsibility with enhancing the quality of life for residents. Through the integration of green spaces, biodiversity initiatives, and support for local economies, Weston Group ensures that its developments not only meet high environmental standards but also deliver lasting value to the communities it serves. This multifaceted approach reinforces Weston Group’s leadership in sustainable development and its commitment to building a better future for generations to come.

Bob Weston, Chairman of Weston Group says: “We are proud to be leading the way in delivering a Net Zero future. Our commitment to achieving Net Zero across all three scopes of carbon emissions by 2040 reflects our responsibility to the environment and the communities we serve. Through continued innovation and a focus on sustainable growth, we will ensure that Weston Group remains a pioneer in responsible development for years to come.”

With a clear roadmap and ambitious targets in place, Weston Group is demonstrating that sustainability and innovation can go hand in hand to create a lasting legacy for future generations.

