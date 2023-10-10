Watford Housebuilder Builds on World Cup Fever By Sponsoring Garston Ladies FC

With World Cup fever at an all-time high with the Lionesses reaching the World Cup final this summer, Watford-based housebuilder Barratt Homes has sponsored Garston Ladies Football Club’s Under 13 Wildcats for their 23/24 campaign.

Women’s football has seen extreme growth and popularity over the last few years, from the record-breaking World Cup Semi-Final 2019 between England and the US reaching 11.7 million viewers, to the recent Women’s Euros 2022 gaining immense media attention with a win from the Lionesses.[1] With this being said, women’s football is still highly overlooked and has a long way to go before they stand on a complete stable footing. This is why local Hertfordshire business, Barratt North Thames, whose Head Office is in Watford, has sponsored the Under 13 Wildcats who are part of one of the biggest female only football clubs in Hertfordshire, Garston Ladies Football Club.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales at Barratt North Thames: comments: “Football is a sport that unites us all, regardless of gender. With Women’s football rising in popularity over the last decade, we want to invest in the sport as much as possible to influence young girls in communities to launch a career in football. There is no better way to do this than working with grassroots clubs, which is why we are proud to support Garston Ladies FC. We cannot wait to see the new kits in action and join them on their journey to success this season!”

Alan Silver, Club Chairperson from Garston Ladies, adds: “As a grassroots football club, receiving support can be difficult. Whilst this is improving, a lot is still yet to be changed, which is why support from local organisations and business are so important. We are so thankful to Barratt North Thames for their generous sponsorship of our kits. Not only will our girls be kitted out for the season in their fresh new purple shirts and black shorts and socks, but it is fantastic to have the support of such a big local business investing in women’s football.”

