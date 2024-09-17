WATFORD-BASED HOUSEBUILDER DONATES £1,500 TO HOME-START CHARITY

Barratt Homes has donated £1,500 to local charity, Home-Start, to support its community of trained volunteers to help families with young children across Hertfordshire through challenging times.

The donation from the housebuilder, which has a North Thames division based in Watford, will enable Home-Start to make a life-changing difference to families in the local area navigating difficult circumstances.

Home-Start was founded over 50 years ago and provides trained volunteers to work with families in their homes, ensuring they have the skills and confidence to cope with parenthood and nurture their children.

This donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which aims to support local charities and groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK.

Suzy Moody, CEO of Home-Start, commented: “The donation will enable us to allocate a trained volunteer to a family to support parents that are struggling, often due to mental health issues and isolation, or facing the challenges of managing a child with complex needs.

“With the volunteer’s early intervention, coaching, guidance, and emotional support, parents become more confident, less isolated and develop positive and stronger family relationships. This means more children can have a positive start in life and grow up healthy and happy. We were able to support over 43,000 families last year and look forward to working with even more over the coming months.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing for Barratt David Wilson North Thames shared: “It is fantastic to see organisations such as Home-Start supporting the Watford community by providing free specialised support and care for families in need. We hope our donation will assist the charity in providing its extraordinary and essential service to more families in the area who need it.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are currently building a range of new homes across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire, at the St Rumbold’s Fields, Kingsbrook, Clipstone Park, Linmere and Sawbridge Park developments.

