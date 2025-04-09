Water supply investment moves into next stage

A programme of work to protect water supplies for customers in the St Lawrence area of Essex is moving on to its next stage.

Essex & Suffolk Water started work in January on a £250,000 investment in renewing 1.1km of water mains on and close to Main Road, St Lawrence Bay. That work will deliver resilience of supply and water quality benefits for more than 600 customers in St Lawrence Bay.

Having completed that work, the team are now moving from Main Road to land next to St Lawrence Hill and Bradwell Road, with around 2km of pipeline to construct between St Lawrence C of E Church and Black House Farm.

This £450,000 next phase of work will be carried out within the fields, with underground drilling being used to ensure that there is no impact to motorists at the two points where the pipes need to cross the road.

Approximately 900 customers in the Bradwell-on-Sea area will see resilience and quality benefits from this new stage of work.

The project is being delivered by Essex & Suffolk Water in partnership with Lowmans.

Daren Still, Essex & Suffolk Water’s Project Manager, said: “Having completed this important investment in Main Road, we are now moving to land next to Bradwell Road to begin the renewal of 2km of water mains, to keep the water flowing and at the best quality for our customers.

“However, I would like to thank the customers and businesses in St Lawrence Bay for their patience while we were working in that area. With only one road in and out, we understood the disruption involved in working in the highway and did our best to minimise that impact.

“In the Bradwell Road area, by drilling beneath the road in two places, we are able to avoid having to put any sort of traffic lights or road closure in place, so while customers may see us working in the area, there should be no impact to their supplies or travel.”

