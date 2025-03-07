Walmer Cricket Club set to train professionally with housebuilder’s donation

Walmer Cricket Club has recently received a donation of £500 from local housebuilder, David Wilson Homes Kent, who has recently launched a collection of homes at its Sholden Meadows development in Deal. The donation will go towards a new mobile batting cage for the club’s senior players for their own practicing, as well as coaching junior players safely.

Walmer Cricket Club has been based in Sholden since 1984, providing serious cricket players, game returners and those new to cricket from a variety of age groups, a chance to improve their abilities in a local warm and welcoming environment. The club has excellent facilities on and off the field as well as a range of ECB qualified coaches to help their junior players advance. Grassroots sports clubs are highly valued within communities especially for young people as it’s an excellent way for improving social skills, encouraging players to communicate, cooperate and support one another in achieving a common goal.

Stuart Milroy, Chairman at Walmer Cricket Club, comments: “David Wilson Kent’s donation is highly appreciated as it has helped us immensely in providing our junior and senior teams with a new batting cage. We find support like this extremely beneficial as we value our club for its provision of exceptional facilities. Additionally, at Walmer we prioritise our players and their development in the game, so this donation has been very helpful for us to ensure that our members can train properly and safely. We’re looking forward to beginning practising and helping our teams advance!”

Natalie Perry, Sales and Marketing Director at David Wilson Kent, adds: “It’s important for us at David Wilson Kent to support local communities, especially a club like Walmer Cricket Club, which has made sure its members receive sufficient training for so long now! We are very pleased to be able to assist with ensuring proper training for the club’s junior and senior teams, and we are excited to see them begin to practice.”

David Wilson Kent has recently launched a range of three-to-four-bedroom homes at its latest Sholden Meadows development in Deal. This site will offer many homes overlooking open space, as well as electric car charging points for all.

