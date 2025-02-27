Walk for Wellbeing Launched in Colchester

People of Colchester are being encouraged to take part in new ‘Walking for Wellbeing’ group strolls, which will launch in early March and are offered free-of-charge thanks to Mid and North East Essex Mind.

The local mental health charity has joined forces with mental health guru and influencer, Shawn Leek, aka ‘The Mental Health Runner.’ He will be leading the walking groups which will take place weekly every Monday from 3 March at 11am and will leave from The North East Essex Sanctuary, The Haven, 10 St Peters Court, CO1 1WD.

Each walk will last for about an hour and is open to everyone and all abilities. Ginny Idehen, CEO, Mid and North East Essex Mind, explains: “Moving more and spending time outdoors can make a big difference to our mental health. We are really pleased to offer these new walking groups to people who need help with their mental wellbeing in Colchester.”

Shawn Leek, the Mental Health Runner, is keen to encourage people to sign up for these walks. He says: “These walks are open to everyone and are free. It is a great way to get outside, get those endorphins moving whilst connecting with others in a safe, non-judgmental environment.”

He continued: “I have been running walking groups for a while, and it is great to see people grow. People who were once lonely, now have a set of friends, can share their experiences, and have something to look forward to. It’s amazing what can be achieved by putting one step in front of the other.”

Mid and North East Essex Mind provides a wide range of mental health services for people in the area. The charity runs the North East Essex Sanctuary for people experiencing a mental health crisis or need support to stay well. There is also a range of counselling services, online support, and resources hub, plus training to improve mental wellbeing.

The ‘Walking for Wellbeing’ groups are partly funded by the Find Your Active fund from Active Essex and from the charity’s amazing fundraisers.

To discover more about the ‘Walking for Wellbeing’ groups, visit www.mnessexmind.org, email [email protected], or call 01206 764 600.

