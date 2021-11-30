Visit Essex: Treat yourself to a luxury break this Christmas

Treat yourself to a luxurious break in Essex this Christmas; the county’s tourism organisation, Visit Essex, offers advice on the best places to relax in sumptuous glamour.

Down Hall, a festive extravagance

A roaring fire, cosy luxurious bedrooms and uninterrupted views of the beautiful Essex countryside await you at the magnificent Down Hall on the Essex/Herts border. Unwind into a Christmas experience like no other with a three-day residential package over the Christmas period, which includes check-in to luxurious rooms on Christmas Eve, carolling, mince pies, mulled wine, sumptuous buffets, breakfast with Santa, lavish 5-course Christmas lunch, Boxing Day falconry or clay shoot. Prices are from £1,950.00 per room (based on double occupancy), children (12 years and under) from £487.50 per child (when sharing with two adults), https://www.visitessex.com/accommodation/down-hall-hotel-spa-estate-p1266671.

Wivenhoe House, a stylish Xmas break

A warm welcome awaits guests at Wivenhoe House Hotel, near Colchester for a stylish festive celebration. Enjoy a two-or-three-day Christmas break at the 18th century four-star hotel. Christmas Eve starts with a welcome drink and an evening three course meal in the hotel’s contemporary brasserie serving the very best British ingredients. Then, for those who wish, they can head-off to Midnight Mass at a local church. Christmas morning starts with a glass of Bucks Fizz and a relaxed full English breakfast, all to prepare you for the present unwrapping! At noon you will be treated to a luxury five course Christmas feast, and then after you can explore the stunning parkland that surrounds the hotel, from ancient trees to lakes, you can explore the very landscape that Constable painted just over 200 years ago, or you can snuggle down to watch some Christmas telly! The evening starts with plates of cold meats and other tasty treats before some top-notch entertainment. Prices start at £716.00 for a two-night experience and £945.00 for three-nights.

Maison Talbooth, celebrate Christmas in the Dedham Vale

With views across the inspiring Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Maison Talbooth occupies an enviable location. Celebrate the season with a pre-Christmas break to a 4 AA Red Star hotel offering a very special Christmas Gourmet Getaway throughout December. Enjoy a glass of Moet champagne, a fabulous five course dinner at Le Talbooth, and sleep in one of their twelve individually designed bedrooms, all named after English poets. The cost is £245 per person per night.

Roslin Hotel, Christmas by the beach

Located by the beach in Thorpe Bay near Southend, the Roslin Beach Hotel is offering diners rich winter flavours in their 2 AA Rosette restaurant this December. The Roslin has several menu options ranging from a three-course party night experience to a festive afternoon tea, with prices ranging from £28 for Afternoon Tea to £130 per person for a decadent 3-Course Christmas Day. The hotel’s bespoke modern rooms and contemporary Christmas décor are available throughout the festive period, with rooms starting from £146.

There are so many warm festive welcomes available in Essex this season, from friendly country pubs to boutique hotels and comfortable bed and breakfasts, there’s a festive experience for all. Councillor Mark Durham, Vice Chairman, Visit Essex, adds: “It’s time to do Christmas in style! Last year everyone’s Xmas plans were put on-hold, so this year we’re all looking forward to a bigger Christmas than ever before. Essex has a wonderful range of magnificent hotels, first rate bed and breakfasts and self-catering providers. Our doors are open to offer visitors a magical festive experience.”

