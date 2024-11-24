Visit Essex reveals tourism is worth £3.5 billion to county

This holiday season, Fever’s Candlelight concerts are coming to Essex. Throughout December, attendees will be immersed in the magic of Christmas with timeless carols like Silent Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Jingle Bells, along with beloved holiday soundtracks and selections from The Nutcracker. These unforgettable performances by a string quartet will take place at St Thomas of Canterbury Church, beautifully illuminated by thousands of candles and adorned with festive decorations, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

This experience allows guests to immerse themselves in classical music and celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Additionally, for those seeking a special gift, the concerts are available as official gift cards, which can be purchased on Fever’s website or app and redeemed for any Candlelight concert in the UK.

Candlelight is a series of original concerts created by Fever with the aim of democratizing access to classical music. This innovative format offers a unique live music experience through a diverse range of programs that cater to all tastes, performed by local musicians in iconic venues, with both the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Candlelight invites a broader audience, many of whom may have never considered attending a classical music concert. It also connects with the most iconic pieces by great composers, as well as hits by renowned contemporary artists, all interpreted in a fresh and different way.

Discover the complete Christmas programming in Essex here:

Candlelight: Christmas Movie Soundtracks

Venue: St Thomas of Canterbury Church

Dates and times: Dec 19th 18:30; Dec 21th 18:30, 20:30

Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/255510

