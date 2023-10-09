Visit Essex encourages parents and children to get active this October half term

The county’s tourism organisation, Visit Essex, is highlighting how to get active during the October half term, with a variety of fun, outdoorsy things to do.

A range of things to do are on offer this October half term to help parents and schoolchildren get moving and enjoy family time outdoors. From high ropes and trampoline parks to woodland walks and local farms, Visit Essex is highlighting exciting activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Councillor Mark Durham, Chairman of Visit Essex, is supporting the need to get active this October. He said: “Here in Essex, we’re lucky to have plenty of green space and vast woodlands on our doorstep, plus lots of venues to help us get active. The whole family can enjoy Essex during this half term holiday: go for a walk and kick up leaves, try out something new like high ropes or climbing walls, or visit theme parks for a Halloween adventure.”

Here are Visit Essex’s top picks for how to get active and enjoy family activities this half term:

See Essex from new heights

Challenge yourself and take on the treetops at Go Ape in Chelmsford (from £20.00) or explore bridges and beams high in the sky at Sky Ropes Adventure in Great Notley Country Park (from £4.50). Climb to the very top of one of the many rock walls at Rock Up Lakeside; there are also multi-climber challenges for the whole family to do (from £8.95). Or bounce until you drop at the all-new trampoline park, Oxygen Rayleigh, which opened this July (from £11.00).

New to Chelmsford, you can also push yourself to the limit at Ninja Warrior UK, inspired by the hit TV show. Swing across obstacles and jump on the inflatable course to master your ninja skills (from £14.95).

Get into the spirit of Halloween with spooky celebrations

Pick your own pumpkin at Hatter’s Farm Pumpkin Patch and, if you dare, visit the patch at night where scary creatures will lurk in the darkness (open 1-31 October, from £2.00). Or get spooky at Marsh Farm in South Woodham Ferrers with the Witches Wiggle Disco, a free pumpkin for every full paying child, and a Children’s Trick or Treat Hunt at their Halloween Festival (14-15 & 21-29 October, from £5.00).

Adrenaline seekers should head for Adventure Island during October half term for spooky shows. Halloween characters will roam the theme park and you can also find all the usual thrilling rollercoasters (23-29 October, from £20.00).

Little ones can also let off steam at Little Monsters House of Fun in Great Dunmow, an action-packed soft play experience with multiple slides, bridges and rope nets to tackle (ticket prices from £2.50). Practise your aim at their Halloween Lazer Tag Special (30 October, from £14.50) or boogie with monsters at their Trick or Treat Halloween party (31 October, from £15.50).

Explore nature as the seasons change

Head out and watch leaves change colour with a walk through Epping Forest, hunt for conkers at Central Park in Chelmsford or discover Gruffalo characters with a self-led trail at Thorndon Country Park in Brentwood. As well as walking, why not cycle around Hadleigh Country Park, home of mountain biking at the 2012 London Olympics, or take advantage of the many designated cycle paths at Weald Country Park in Brentwood.

Or get stuck into nature at discovery parks and centres across the county. The Naze Nature Discovery Centre offers great walks with coastal views, migrating birds and a number of different habitats to explore, or see which family member can spot the most birds, insects and ships at Thurrock Thameside Nature Discovery Park.

To find out more things to do to get active as a family this October half term, see www.visitessex.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

