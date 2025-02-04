U&W to spend another series At Home with Katherine Ryan

Comedian Katherine Ryan will once again open the doors to her family home for At Home With Katherine Ryan (4×60’) on U&W, Broadcast Digital’s Entertainment Channel of the Year. Viewers will witness Katherine’s unfiltered and honest approach to family life with husband Bobby Kootstra and children Violet, Fred and Fenna, as she continues to balance her desire to work with her guilt at spending time away. In series one, Katherine set out to explore the world of parenthood, and this time she’ll continue discovering what it takes to be a parent to her three children while also examining her family life and marriage. About to set off on a nationwide tour, can Katherine successfully avoid spreading herself too thin?

Katherine Ryan says: “My family and I are cautiously optimistic about picking up where we left off and inviting cameras back into our busy lives for more love, laughs and unconventional adventure as I embark upon a national stand-up tour with (and sometimes without!!!) three kids in tow.”

Previously titled Katherine Ryan: Parental Guidance, this new series is once again produced by Expectation. Series one is one of U&W’s biggest original commissions since the channel moved free-to-air, with 407k viewers for its first episode. At Home with Katherine Ryan is commissioned by Kirsty Hanson, senior commissioning editor, with Helen Nightingale, head of factual and factual entertainment, and ordered for U&W by Adam Collings, channel director, and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. Lucy Palmer, Ben Wicks and Amy Dallmeyer are executive producers.

Kirsty Hanson said: “I am thrilled we are being invited back to enjoy the company of Katherine’s searingly funny, intelligent and bravely honest view on what it takes to juggle life as a modern mother, wife and hugely successful comedian. Her unfiltered honesty proved to be a big hit with our audiences.At Home with Katherine Ryan will once again give us what feels like very privileged access into her life and family.”

Adam Collings said: “I was so pleased to see U&W’s audience embrace Katherine and the manner in which she discusses parenthood and family life. At Home with Katherine Ryan perfectly demonstrates our commitment to our talent and producing shows where they can remain their true selves even when the cameras are still rolling.”

Ben Wicks, Creative Director, Entertainment at Expectation, said: “On stage Katherine Ryan is known for having the sharpest comic mind working in Britain today. In series one we saw that sharp comic mind being on fire 24/7, focused laser-like on the most important topic of all: the family, all whilst juggling three kids, a very demanding career, a relatively new marriage, and a TV crew being in her house at all hours. You could forgive her for not letting us back in, but we are overjoyed that she has, and given the plans for the new series, you will be too.”

At Home with Katherine Ryan joins the likes of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over and Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies , Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind The Lens, as well as U&W’s new true crime originals Back From The Dead: Who Kidnapped Me?, Red Flag and Lies, Deceit & Betrayal. U&W is Broadcast Digital’s Entertainment Channel of the Year.

At Home with Katherine Ryan will air on U and U&W 5th February 2025.

