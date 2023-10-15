Uri Geller on the BBC’s coverage of Hamas attacks: ‘Are they mad?’

URI Geller has slammed the BBC for refusing to call Hamas members terrorists in its coverage of the Gaza crisis, saying “are they mad?”

The British-Israeli illusionist told GB News: “You know what? I’m furious, for instance, about the BBC. I mean, the BBC refusing to call Hamas terrorists. I mean, are they mad?

“The BBC would only call them militants. The whole of Britain is against the BBC on this. Even King Charles called it terrorism.”

In a discussion with Nana Akua, he continued: “Look, you must remember that Hamas killed not only Israelis, but civilians from around the world.

“More than ten British citizens are feared dead or missing. They have killed civilians from 17 countries excluding Israel. They killed at least 260 young people at a music festival.

“This is more than ten times the number of people killed in the horrific terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Do you remember that?

“That sent shockwaves through Britain. So the only solution for Israel now is to completely destroy Hamas, in the same way that Britain knew it had to completely defeat the Nazis and completely destroy ISIS. There is no other way now.”

He added: “We are paving the way for the ground troops, the air force, the navy to eradicate Hamas – this cannot go on.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

