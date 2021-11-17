Unsolved homicide of football fan in Essex prompts new appeal with reward of £20,000

The independent charity Crimestoppers has launched an appeal after the first anniversary of Simon Dobbin’s death, which is now being treated as a homicide. He was a football fan who suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked in 2015.

Mr Dobbin, who was 48-years-old, was left brain damaged when he was viciously assaulted after a football match in Southend, Essex on Saturday 21 March 2015 at around 7.20pm.

A Cambridge United fan, he received a serious head injury outside a pub in East Street, Southend, which led to a brain bleed and the need for permanent care and medical assistance. Mr Dobbin later died from the attack on 21 October 2020 at his home in Suffolk.

***To support police with their investigations, charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000. Essex Police are matching this amount bringing the total up to £20,000. This is payable for information Crimestoppers exclusively receives – either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 – that leads to the arrest & conviction of those linked to Simon Dobbin’s homicide***

Phil Breckon, Eastern Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Mr Dobbin, who was much loved, was left unable to walk, talk or even move independently after he was brutally and senselessly attacked in the street following a match against Southend on 21 March 2015. He later died of his injuries. This is something that should never have happened. Our charity believes in safe communities for all, including being able to enjoy going to a football match without fear of violence or abuse.

“Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation into Simon’s homicide by offering this reward, to help get much needed justice for his family. Anybody who contacts our charity with information stays 100% anonymous. Always.

“We are here for anyone who feels unable to speak directly to the police. As we’re independent, we offer an alternative option when reporting crime. Since 1988, when Crimestoppers began, we have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions who have trusted us with their crime information.

“If you know something about this homicide, no matter how small, I urge you to do the right thing. What you tell us can make all of the difference. You can call our UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Nobody will know you contacted us and you’ll be doing the right thing for Simon, his family and friends.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

