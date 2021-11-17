United Grand Lodge of England commits to carbon-reduction policy

The United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations and plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2030.

As COP26 comes to a close, the United Grand Lodge of England announces its commitment to tackling climate change. The UGLE’s new environmental policy is being led by CEO David Staples and will lead to the organisation minimising its contribution to pollution by reducing its carbon emissions and waste, together with recycling, reusing and reducing wherever possible.

The organisation will assess the adverse effects of all operations on the environment and seek ways to minimise them. It aims to achieve ISO 14001 certification in environmental management systems within the next ten years.

In addition, the UGLE will introduce procurement practice and investment strategy criteria based on a minimum environmental standard; promote environmental awareness to staff; and monitor, report and reduce its carbon emissions annually.

Dr David Staples said: “We are taking all reasonable steps to reduce our carbon emissions and environmental commitments will be an integral part of our day-to-day activities. We will also seek ways to continually improve our environmental performance and operate responsibly, including reducing waste and making reductions in our carbon emissions from heat, power and travel. This new initiative makes sense environmentally, ethically and economically.

“The environment in which we work and live has never been subject to as much change as it is now experiencing. Population growth, use of finite resources and greenhouse gas emissions are taking their toll in many ways, not least through climate change and pollution. Global temperatures continue to rise as greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere increase and pollution through waste generation continues.”

Individual departments at UGLE will each be responsible for specific elements of the project. The director of facilities will deliver all activities and implement a central reporting mechanism to allow senior managers to be informed about environmental issues within the organisation. The senior management team will review progress on environmental issues at least twice per year. At the same time, all staff members will responsible for complying with the new policy and supporting efforts to minimise the UGLE’s impact on the environment.

