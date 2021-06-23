TV and celebrity stylist Gemma Sheppard partners with leading fitted furniture brand to encourage wardrobe-inspired wellbeing

Acclaimed fashion stylist and interiors enthusiast Gemma Sheppard today announced a partnership with premium furniture brand, Hammonds.

Famous for her TV work on Channel 5’s hit makeover show 10 Years Younger in 10 Days and The X Factor plus her extensive celebrity client base, Gemma is renowned for styling from the inside out – helping people feel and look the very best versions of themselves.

Now, in conjunction with Hammonds, Gemma is championing wardrobe-inspired wellbeing – helping consumers enjoy a calmer, happier existence by creating well-structured, functional wardrobe space to optimise clothing storage.

Gemma Sheppard said of the partnership: “I’m delighted to be teaming up with Hammonds to help create a wardrobe that works for you, your home and your lifestyle. Your wardrobe and its contents are an extension of yourself and therefore they both need nurturing, love and care. I can’t wait to share my clothing storage hints and tips and, naturally, there will also be some fabulous styling advice too! I’m confident you’ll feel calmer and more in control of your life after taking charge of your wardrobe and everything that’s in it.”

In a recent survey of 2,000 British women*, 52% said their wardrobes caused anxiety, citing reasons including clutter and disorganised closet space, ill-fitting clothes and feeling under pressure to be sustainable and ethical with fashion choices.

Over the summer via Instagram, Gemma will share wardrobe organisation wisdom including how to best seasonally rotate clothing, the art of closet decluttering and savvy storage hacks.

Kirsty Oakes, Head of Marketing at Hammonds, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Gemma on board working for Hammonds this summer. Gemma is a brilliant fit for the Hammonds brand with her background in fashion and her intuitive advice for self-care, body confidence and organisation. We look forward to sharing her expert advice and tips on how to get your life and wardrobe in order with our customers.”

