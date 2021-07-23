TOTALLY TINA is STILL ‘Simply The Best’ and comes to BRAINTREE this August

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s original, award-winning Tina Turner tribute …. aka Justine Riddoch and her talented cast.

When Tina burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances – and those never-ending legs!

Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom.

Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is the ULTIMATE Tina (a National Tribute Awards winner since 2013). She’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, she’s got the legs, but most of all, she’s got THE voice. Join an army of loyal fans for a truly authentic, fun-packed musical spectacular!

Twelve years have passed since Totally TINA first sprang to life in the vibrant city of Liverpool, but a Lifetime Achievement Award and many other prestigious accolades along the way have earned Justine’s ‘Totally Tina’ a deserved top spot in the musical tribute world.

Justine admits she has been observing her beloved muse from the start; constantly honing her homage to the legend herself with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail, to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock and roll Queen’s live performances.

She’s determined the Show will always be known as ‘Simply The Best’, which is particularly fitting as 2019 was the 30th Anniversary of the much-loved song of the same name, released in 1989.

The cast and crew of Totally Tina are pulling out all the stops this year with the promise of a brand new, custom-made performances featuring a whole host of fresh ideas, coupled with the band’s now famous humour.

The Show is designed to make the audience feel that the legendary performer is right back in front of them, strutting her stuff on the most famous legs in show business!

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back, It’s Only Rock and Roll and The Bitch is Back have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer to name a few.

All the songs are enhanced by the customary flourish of sparkling stiletto heels, flamboyant tail feathers, high energy dance routines and musical genius. There’s plenty of audience engagement and post-show ‘meet and greets’ too, making the Show more personal.

In fact, it’s probably the closest thing to a live Tina Turner concert!

Justine, a past winner of cult talent show, Stars In Their Eyes performing as Anastacia, is known in the business for her enthusiasm and drive, and has been singing professionally for 30 years. She is justifiably proud of her cast and crew who’ve played a huge part in helping her to create the longest running Tina Turner tribute.

She said: “I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far! Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

We always add our own personality to the Show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

Totally Tina has been the ultimate Tina Turner tribute for the past seven years, from 2013 to 2019 winning Best Female Artist, Best Choreography, Best Sound & Lighting and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the NTMA, and in 2020 winning Best Tribute at the NREA.

The band plays to audiences all over the country and in Europe, and has performed at the Cover Festival in Davos, Switzerland (Tina Turner’s new home country) for the last 2 years.

Justine added: “We love what we do, and we’re lucky enough to have an incredibly loyal army of fans here and overseas. We hope to be meeting many more new fans this year.”

