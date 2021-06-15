Top 5 Casino Movies On Netflix

When it comes to movies, one of the most beloved themes of all time has to be that of the casino.

Packed with glamour, excitement and intrigue, the casino floor lends itself to the big screen like few other settings. As a result, some of the best films of all time have used the casino as a key element.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 casino movies on Netflix, paying special attention to only the cream of the crop. Once you have taken a look at our list, head over to Netflix to brush up on your casino movie knowledge before heading to play some games online for yourself! Be sure to check out casinosites.org for a list of the very best casino sites out there right now.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 5 casino movies on Netflix, starting with what might just be the most popular one of the lot!

Casino Royale

Few will be shocked to see Casino Royale (2006) coming in at the top of our list. A new chapter for Bond, this movie includes what many say is the finest casino scene in cinema history as the man himself battles with the villainous Le Chiffre in a game of poker at a swish casino. Adored by Bond aficionados across the planet, this is often seen as the best in the modern era of the franchise and it’s hard to argue that this is a first-class Bond movie.

Rounder

Rounder (1998), was a clever thriller with a top cast that included Matt Damon, Ed Norton and John Malkovich. Though somewhat underrated, cinephiles know this is a top casino movie and thanks to Netflix it is enjoying a renaissance in interest today.

Casino

Casino (1995) is certainly the connoisseur’s choice in our list of the finest casino films ever. A nineties picture from the legendary Martin Scorsese, the film shows the life of a New York City mobster running a Vegas casino under the watchful gaze of the even more powerful NYC mafia. Wild, colourful and bloody, this is for many a high point for casino movies on Netflix. With a stunning performance by Robert De Niro at its centre along with stellar supporting turns from Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone, it’s tough to argue!

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) was a massive box office success thanks to a tight script, star-studded cast and cool costumes. With Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Julia Roberts at the heart of things, this movie shows the attempts of a group of heist specialists to execute a robbery of one of the world’s top casinos. Packed with adrenaline and fun, this is a favourite casino movie on Netflix.

Molly’s Game

Molly’s Game (2017) is the final top casino movie on our list. With Amy Adams and Idris Elba, this movie tells of the life of a former Olympian who, after a horrific injury, goes on to host one of Hollywood’s top underground poker games.

