TILBURY TEAM CELEBRATES THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH FUN AND GAMES

Employees at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Tilbury are enjoying two months of fun, games and events in celebration of the festive season and the countdown to Christmas.

Festive food giveaways, Christmas competitions, t-shirt giveaways, Christmas Jumper days and reindeers in the fulfilment centre are just some of the things taking place throughout November and December as the fulfilment centre team delivers for customers this Christmas.

Speaking during the Christmas countdown celebrations, Amazon’s Tilbury General Manager, Carlos Guijarro Benito, said:

“The run-up to Christmas has always been the highlight of our year at Amazon in Tilbury and it’s been great to celebrate the festive season with lots of fun events for our team while delivering for our customers here and across the UK.”

One of the team at Amazon in Tilbury who has been enjoying the festivities is Andreea Stanescu. She added: “November and December are two of the most exciting months of the year at Amazon and it’s brilliant to celebrate the festive season with lots of fun activities with our colleagues and friends.”

