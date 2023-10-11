The Works announces double points week for loyalty customers

Leading high street retailer, The Works, has announced that shoppers will receive double points via its Together Rewards loyalty scheme from 9th October to 15th October.

For one week only, registered customers will receive 10p in rewards vouchers for every £1 spent in-store and online at theworks.co.uk*.

With unmissable savings all year round and prices starting from £1, shoppers can earn cash back across a huge range of great value books, arts & crafts, stationery toys & games, and more.

The double points initiative is also a great opportunity for members to stock up early for Christmas on The Works’ best value deals – as it’s never too early to stock up on gifts for friends and family.

The deals currently include: mix and match two for £12 and three for £15 on family fun products, such as the Dino Dentist Game (RRP £7); or 10 kids’ picture books for £10, and three for £6 on assorted fiction books.

Gavin Peck, CEO at The Works, said: “Our loyalty scheme has been serving our customers for a decade, and with the chance to receive double points for every pound, customers can earn even more on their purchases.

“With a brilliant range of products on offer, from spooky Halloween crafts to toys and games for the little ones, families can start earning points with Together Rewards now, ready to turn their points into pounds in January and reward themselves with a post-Christmas treat.”

The Together Rewards Card scheme is completely free to sign up to and allows members to receive 5p in rewards vouchers for every £1 spent at The Works on a quarterly basis, with all vouchers redeemable instore and online.**

Members can sign up for emails to be the first to know about the latest great value offers and deals available, as well as to receive exclusive discounts and member-exclusive gifts.

To start earning points, simply pop into store and ask a member of staff for a reward card or sign up online using The Works website.

