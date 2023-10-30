The Baytree Shopping Centre sees new Poundland store open at the centre

The Baytree Shopping Centre has welcomed a new store to its premises ahead of the Christmas season.

image005.jpgPoundland opened it’s doors to the public on Saturday 20th October in the place of the previous Wilko unit, welcoming shoppers to take a look around it’s huge variety of products.

The store features eleven aisles consisting of homeware, food and drinks, beauty, seasonal items (including Halloween and Christmas décor and treats), as well as gifting, partyware, toys and DIY. The store also features a substantial Pep & Co section for affordable clothing and accessories, ideal for the seasonal transition.

The store opening was met with huge excitement on social media, with many follwoers of the shopping centre expressing their excitement over the arrival of the new store. The Baytree Shopping Centre also features a wide range of stores including The Fragrance Shop, Sports Direct, WH Smith and Holland & Barrett, as well as regular seasonal events and monthly markets.

Maria Kyriacou-Edwards, General Manager of The Baytree Shopping Centre, commented “We are really excited to welcome Poundland to The Baytree, to join what is already a fantastically diverse range of shops. This Poundland really does feature a huge range of essentials at affordable prices, as is already proving to be popular with shoppers. We encourage you to come along and see all that the store has to offer, we look forward to welcoming you!”

