The Annual Art on a Postcard International Women’s Day Charity Auction 2024 – Eight Female Curators Unveil Eight Auctions

Art On a Postcard returns with their fifth annual International Women’s Day Auction featuring artist picks from eight guest female curators. Bidders can anticipate high-caliber, limited-edition postcard-sized artworks from a variety of emerging and established female artists with all proceeds going to the Hepatitis C Trust, specifically supporting the work they do with women affected by the criminal justice system, both in prison and local communities. ⁠

This year the auction will span two weeks, encompassing International Women’s Day on 8 March, with eight concurrent mini auctions taking place. Each of the guest curators will platform a selection of female artists, reimagining their relative disciplines and unique thematic approaches to fit bespoke postcard sized designs. There will be a preview of all the works at Bomb Factory, Covent Garden, where patrons can see all the work collectively in person before placing their bids.

Amongst this year’s curatorial line up is ‘All About Art’ podcast host, writer, and historian Alexandra Steinacker-Clark. Steinacker-Clark will bring artworks from the intimate and evocative Unskilled Worker, the wonderful and grotesque amalgamations of multi-disciplinary artist Flora Bradwell and the ‘mad-scientist’ approach of London-based, Australian artist Eva Dixon.

Art advisory and curatorial specialists Cura Art will showcase multidisciplinary artist, model, and art director Precious Opera, the emotionally drenched reimagined icons of painter Gill Button and the winner of the 2023 Emma Thompson Women in Art Prize, Svetlana Semenova.

Vanessa Murrell is a writer, co-host of Art Fictions Podcast and co-founder of Ye Collective, a Curatorial collective co-creating cultural actions and amplifying solidarity within the art industry. For AOAP Murrell champions the nostalgic and humorous adolescent depictions of Super Future Kid, the Chinoiserie influenced works of sculptor and ceramicist Hannah Lim and the digitally native aesthetic sensibilities of Maja Djordjevic.

Art historian, curator, writer, and presenter of ‘Jo’s Art History Podcast’⁠, Jo McLaughlin has selected Rhona Taylor with her explorations of space and dimension, paint and paper collage artist Jo Hummel and cross-cultural painter Elaine Woo McGregor.

Vittoria Beltrame, an independent curator, art dealer and advisor, is auctioning works by abstract painter Rebecca Hardacker, socially driven feminist painter Roxana Halls, abstract figurative artist Gal Schindler, fashion illustrator Jessica Bird and Phoebe Boddy with her signature poppy still-life’s.

Female-led not for profit community, Women in Art who aim to support, mentor, and promote women artists will also join the curatorial bill. Their auction line-up includes oil painter turned photographer Tracey Goldfinch Elson, the curiosity driven and ever-evolving multi-disciplinary artist Maayan Sophia Weisstub and portrait artist Han Han.

Art On a Postcard Founder, Gemma Peppé’s own selection includes sculptor and curator of the 2024 Royal Academy Summer Show Ann Christopher RA. Christopher is accompanied by the provoking works of artist Justine Smith, the culturally rich depictions of Simona Rusheya’s Bulgarian heritage, the dystopic media inspired stylings of Louise Reynolds, the surreal and uncanny figurative works of oil painter Xanthe Burdett, the familial narratives of Catherine Repko and renowned illustrator Magda Archer.

Meanwhile CulturaLee Founder Lee Sharrock’s auction is themed around Boudicca, Queen of the ancient British Iceni tribe. Her featured artists are Chloe McCarrick, Daisy Campbell, Amy Gardner, Emma Loizides, Eva Yates, Kristjana S Williams, Lauren Baker, Lee Sharrock, Louise Richardson, Lucy Smallbone, Miranda Donovan, Nadine Talalla, Ottilia, Poppy Lennox, Toni Gallagher and Trish Wylie.

Gemma Peppé comments, “I’m so proud of all the curators who’ve given their time and expertise to the auction. The artists they have got on board are so interesting and talented. The Trust do the most inspirational work within women’s prison’s and over time the programmes they have put together that follow on from being incarcerated to are not only innovative but so compassionate. It’s wonderful that women in art come together to help women who are in need. Getting back their lives and self-respect is all possible when the support is there. This year’s show will be one not to miss.”

