Targeted testing in Chelmsford following confirmed Omicron case

Targeted testing has been introduced in Chelmsford following a confirmed Omicron Covid-19 case.

If you visited Specsavers on Chelmsford High Street between Sunday 21 November and Monday 6 December, you must get tested immediately.

If you do not have symptoms, take a self-test (lateral flow test).

If you have symptoms, self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

This includes customers, staff and delivery drivers who visited the Specsavers in this time period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

