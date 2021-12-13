13 Dec Targeted testing in Chelmsford following confirmed Omicron case
Posted at 07:16h in Buzz, Local News
Targeted testing has been introduced in Chelmsford following a confirmed Omicron Covid-19 case.
If you visited Specsavers on Chelmsford High Street between Sunday 21 November and Monday 6 December, you must get tested immediately.
If you do not have symptoms, take a self-test (lateral flow test).
If you have symptoms, self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test.
This includes customers, staff and delivery drivers who visited the Specsavers in this time period.