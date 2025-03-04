Survey reveals scale of financial control in relationships across Essex and Suffolk

With No More Week (2 – 8 March) raising awareness of domestic abuse and sexual violence, new research by Ellisons Solicitors in Essex and Suffolk highlights a lesser-known but highly damaging form of abuse; financial control.

A survey of 267 local residents found that nearly 1 in 5 (19.48%) had either personally experienced or knew someone who had experienced financial control in a relationship. The most common forms included being forced into debt unknowingly (9.74%), having to justify or seek permission for spending (8.24%), and money being taken without consent (7.87%). Additionally, 7.87% reported a partner refusing to contribute financially to the household, while 5.99% were excluded from major financial decisions.

Lisa Dawson, Head of Family Law at Ellisons Solicitors, explains the serious impact of financial abuse:

“Financial control is a powerful tool of coercion, often trapping individuals in abusive relationships by making them financially dependent on their partner. Many people don’t recognise it as abuse, but it can have devastating long-term effects, from damaged credit scores to complete financial ruin. Legal protections exist to help survivors regain control, and it’s crucial that those affected seek advice as early as possible.”

“Despite increased awareness of domestic abuse, financial control remains underreported and misunderstood. No More Week serves as a vital reminder that abuse takes many forms, and support is available for those who need it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

