Summer training for winter is snow joke!

As temperatures hit the mid-20oC this week, it may seem odd to hear London Stansted has been preparing for the winter by kicking-off its snow training programme to ensure the airport is ready for any adverse weather in the months ahead.

The snow team, which is responsible for clearing runways, taxiways and aircraft stands during wintry weather conditions, has been diligently working over the last few weeks to fine-tune its Winter Operations Plan.

To familiarise themselves with the airport’s fleet of specialist equipment and snow clearing techniques, the team has been conducting regular training sessions, while emergency response plans have been revised and updated to ensure they are able to respond efficiently to any snow-related incidents.

Nick Millar, London Stansted’s Operations Director, said:

“With more than 29 million passengers travelling through London Stansted in all weather conditions each year, it’s a big job to ensure the airfield and runway are always safe and operational. Winter brings additional complexities, and a large team of colleagues work together to prepare for snow, no matter how rare it is in this part of the UK. We have a robust Winter Operations Plan in place which is reviewed and tested every year to make sure that everyone involved in responding to a snow event is fully prepared if and when the time comes.

“One of the key aspects of preparation is ensuring that the airport has the necessary equipment and resources to handle snow and ice effectively. The snow team has been conducting inspections and maintenance of its snowploughs, blowers, and other snow removal equipment to ensure they are in good working condition. They also check we have sufficient supplies of salt and de-icer to ensure the runway and taxiways are adequately treated during icy conditions.”

The airport’s proactive approach to winter planning extends beyond the runway and airfield to ensure that other airport facilities, including the car parks, airport roads, and passenger walkways, are also well prepared to deal with the challenges posed by cold weather.

“Our commitment to winter preparedness is to provide a safe and smooth travel experience for passengers, and by proactively preparing early for the season’s challenges, the airport is ensuring it has done all it to can to continue flight operations even during the harshest of weather conditions,” added Nick.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

