Suit Direct opens first store in Essex, bringing fantastic deals on fashion brands for locals to enjoy

SD Home of Menswear by Suit Direct has cemented its commitment to investing in the high-street, with a brand new 1539 sq ft. store in Lakeside Shopping Centre, creating seven new jobs and welcoming some of the UK’s leading designer menswear brands.

The new store located, adds to the SD by Suit Direct’s ever-growing portfolio of stores across the UK including Milton Keynes, Leicester, Reading, Sheffield and Southampton with plans to open a further eight stores during 2021.

The past two years have seen SD become one of the fastest growing menswear retailers in the UK, offering a fantastic range of suiting, accessories and casualwear from leading brands including Ted Baker, Selected Homme, Marc Darcy, Ben Sherman, Jack and Jones, Racing Green, Limehaus, Gibson London and Jeff Banks.

Mark Cotter, CEO of Baird Group, owners of SD by Suit Direct, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new Lakeside store – it was an ideal location for us and an important part of our major UK store roll out planned for the next 12 months. Our vision is to be the go-to destination for contemporary and inspiring menswear brands. With this new store, SD by Suit Direct is aiming to help fill the void in affordable and stylish menswear left by the unfortunate closure of other high street and shopping centre stores over the past 12 months and we are extremely excited for the future of the brand.

“At Baird Group we are incredibly proud of our rich history of more than 100 years across manufacturing, wholesale and retail and this new Lakeside store offers a one-stop-shop for all things men’s fashion – from three-piece suits, to casual spring essentials, plus a wide range of accessories. We provide affordable suits for all occasions including weddings, workwear and proms, plus a range of casual polo shirts, jackets and jumpers and accessorises.

Ali Ummanel, SD by Suit Direct Lakeside store manager, adds: “The team in Lakeside is delighted to open our doors and welcome new customers after a year of such uncertainty. We offer one-to-one suiting appointments for those after a little more assistance and the team are always on hand to offer style advice and assistance wherever possible.”

