Stephen Metcalfe MP Thanks National Lottery Players for Helping to Support Local Communities

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, has thanked national lottery players who play a key role in helping to support local communities.

Stephen is thanking National Lottery players for their role in raising much-needed funding for local charities and community groups. The thank you came as local groups received £232,700 of National Lottery funding, supporting them as they seek to overcome social and economic challenges caused by the pandemic.

One local group to have benefitted so far is New Life Wood, who have received £30,000. The funding will provide a wood recycling franchise which saves wood from landfill and provides employment opportunities for ex-offenders and people with mental health problems.

Information about how to apply for funding can be found at The National Lottery Community Fund’s website: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk.

Stephen Metcalfe MP: “It is excellent to see how many community groups have benefited from £232,700 of National Lottery funding in South Basildon and East Thurrock. These groups are inspirational in the great work and support they provide to local people and their community through what have been some extremely difficult times.”

Elly De Decker, England Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I am incredibly proud that we have awarded almost £200 million across England so far this year, responding to needs and changes in our communities brought on by the pandemic. We know that people care about issues including employment and employability, supporting young people, supporting the vulnerable and creating better connections within communities to tackle loneliness. It’s fantastic to see that this funding, raised by National Lottery players, is having a significant impact on people’s lives across the country, helping to build back stronger communities.”

