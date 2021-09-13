Stephen Metcalfe MP asks the Transport Minister about affordable electric vehicles and access to charging points

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, has asked the Transport Minister about vehicle excise duty.

During Transport Questions last week, Stephen highlighted the importance of having access to on-street charging points and the distortion vehicle excise duty can create.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “I am sure my hon. Friend will agree that it was brilliant to see earlier this week figures showing that ever more electric vehicles are being sold than petrol or diesel ones. She has talked about the on-street charging points and it is vitally important that we get those in place and that these vehicles are accessible not just to those who have driveways and private parking.

Will she talk to her friends in the Treasury about the distortion that vehicle excise duty can have, because electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than their petrol and diesel versions, sometimes pushing them into a higher excise duty bracket?

Transport Minister, Rachel Maclean, replied: “My hon. Friend is absolutely right about the popularity of electric cars. In fact, one in seven cars sold so far this year has a plug. He will know that vehicle excise duties are obviously a matter for my friends in the Treasury, but he will be also be aware that we are continually supporting the up-front purchase of electric vehicles via a very generous programme of grants, and that is set to continue.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

