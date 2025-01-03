Start the New Year right with no joining fee and multi-site memberships at Leisure World

Leisure World Colchester and Aqua Springs is kicking off 2025 with an unbeatable combination of value and flexibility with its new Freedom to Move, Power to Be Well campaign. For a limited time, new members can take advantage of a no joining fee offer, valid until 6 February 2025, making it easier than ever to commit to a healthier lifestyle without upfront costs.

Adding even more appeal, Leisure World is excited to introduce new multi-site memberships as a standard feature. With a new membership, members will enjoy access to multiple state-of-the-art fitness facilities, including gyms at Leisure World Colchester, Highwoods and Tiptree, and Colchester Sports Park.

With facilities and options including the 1-mile cycle track at Colchester Sports Park, family cycling, Aqua Springs Spa, swimming laps in the fitness pool, personal training and access to 100+ group exercise classes there is a membership to suit all.

The new memberships offer a range of tailored options designed to suit a variety of needs and lifestyles. Whether you’re an individual looking for personal fitness solutions, a student seeking affordable access, or a family aiming to stay active together, there’s a membership plan for everyone.

This innovative new approach offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing members to choose when and where they work out, ensuring that their health and wellbeing journey can fit seamlessly into their busy schedules.

These new options ensure that everyone, regardless of age, fitness level, or personal circumstances, can find a membership that aligns with their goals and lifestyle.

Cllr Martin Goss, Portfolio Holder for Waste, Neighbourhoods and Leisure, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off 2025 with such exciting offers. Our new multi-site memberships provide unparalleled flexibility, ensuring that our members can access top-quality fitness services wherever they are. Whether you’re looking for a gym session, a swim, or a group fitness class, Leisure World is here to support your health and fitness journey, no matter your lifestyle or location. Join before the 6 February and pay no joining fee.”

Join online today with code NY2025 / www.colchesterleisureworld.co.uk/membership

