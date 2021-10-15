St Helena Hospice praises ‘amazing’ record Golf Day donation

Thousands of pounds of vital funds have been raised for Colchester’s St Helena Hospice after over 100 people swung into action at Ingleton Wood’s Charity Golf Day to set a new fundraising record for the popular event.

The Colchester-based property and construction consultancy raised a total of £7,290.52 for the local hospice after the annual event made its long-awaited return at Hintlesham Golf Club following last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic.

Teams of four competed for a variety of prizes, including ‘nearest the pin’ and ‘longest drive’, with the best three scores on each hole counting towards the final team total.

Despite the restrictions of the past 18 months, an impressive standard of golf including some flamboyant shot-making was on display in the Suffolk countryside.

Basildon-based Millane Contract Services were crowned champions with a four-ball score of 133 points. Ingleton Wood’s A team were runners-up, entering the clubhouse on 129 points.

The 120 attendees, comprising Ingleton Wood’s long-standing clients and contractors, were treated to a BBQ and enjoyed a charity raffle with prizes including a premium golf bag, a Colchester United signed football, and Ipswich Town matchday tickets.

Graham Miller, a St Helena Hospice fundraising ambassador, was given a rousing applause after delivering a passionate talk on how the hospice continued to play an important role throughout the pandemic for thousands of people in local communities across Essex.

David Cresswell, managing partner at Ingleton Wood and a St Helena Hospice trustee, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have raised a record-breaking amount of over £7,000 for St Helena Hospice during such challenging times. It will make a big difference and we would like to thank everyone who supported and helped to organise our superb Charity Golf Day.

“It was fantastic to welcome back so many of our clients and contractors after the restrictions of the past 18 months and it was heart-warming to see such a genuine desire from everyone to raise as many funds as possible throughout the day.

“St Helena Hospice provides amazing care and support to local people with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Like all hospices, they have faced some incredibly difficult challenges during the pandemic and really need community support now more than ever.”

St Helena Hospice fundraising manager Sarah Wilson said: “We are always overwhelmed by the support we receive from our community and to see this incredible amount raised after such a difficult 18 months is really amazing.

“The money raised at this event could provide care and support to more than 140 families in crisis in the depth of night with a home visit from a SinglePoint nurse. We’re incredibly grateful to Ingleton Wood and all the businesses that took part – thank you.”

Ingleton Wood is one of the largest property and construction consultancies covering Central England, East Anglia, London and the South East, with offices in Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Billericay, Oxford and London.

Its services include architecture, building surveying, building services engineering, planning, interior design, civil and structural engineering, quantity surveying, project management and health and safety.

