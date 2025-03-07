Spirits brand Southern Comfort has released ‘Northern Comfort’

Spirits brand Southern Comfort has moved up in the world – geographically speaking – and released ‘Northern Comfort’.

The limited-edition bottle is inspired by the north’s unique energy and vibrant culture in collaboration with Manchester rapper Aitch.

It comes after research of 2,000 adults found 64 per cent of northerners are proud of the area they live in.

To announce the launch and celebrate the pride northerners take in their roots, the whiskey-based liqueur and Aitch threw the ultimate south-meets-north party on a train.

Aitch said: “Sometimes we can be overlooked up here, so Northern Comfort is all about showing love to the culture, a proper celebration of the north.”

The study also found people up north consider where they’re from to be friendlier than those down south (37 per cent v 28 per cent).

The sense of community (48 per cent), the people and their attitudes (47 per cent) are among the things that made northerners the proudest.

While southerners are most proud of the natural beauty or landmarks in their regions (53 per cent).

Gen Z was the generation whose personalities are most influenced by where they live (74 per cent), and those who felt the strongest about their hometowns (76 per cent).

When it comes to a night out, Gen Z is also the most bothered about having a good choice of drinks (41 per cent).

While clubs and late-night venues (29 per cent), a down-to-earth atmosphere (24 per cent) and having a good pre-drink (22 per cent) were also among the things that make a night out great.

Of those who took part in the study, via OnePoll.com, 21 per cent of Gen Z enjoy a cheeky tipple on the train.

Ahead of the launch, Aitch hid train tickets across the north, sending northerners racing across city centres on a hunt for a place on the train.

Southern Comfort’s spokesperson said: “We’ve always been about bringing people together, no matter where they’re from.

“With Northern Comfort, we’re celebrating the north’s undeniable energy, community spirit and love for a good time.

“Northerners take huge pride in their culture, from the people to the music, and they know how to throw a proper party.

“With Aitch leading the charge, we wanted to give the north the celebration it deserves.”

