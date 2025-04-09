Speech and language therapist uses personal experience of autism to support others

A speech and language therapist is using her personal experience of autism to help ensure patients receive the best support at Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT).

This World Autism Acceptance Month, Georgia Munns explains how many years of living with undiagnosed autism and attempting to navigate a world that misunderstood her needs, drives her to help others.

Georgia, who is from Thurrock, specialises in supporting adults with learning disabilities, improving access to services and ensuring personalised care. She works with patients who face significant challenges in their daily lives, and their families and carers, helping them navigate social situations, communicate effectively, and improve their quality of life.

She said: “I’ve always felt a drive to challenge inequality and bring awareness to the diversity of human experience. My team is focused on reducing health and social inequalities for adults with learning disabilities by supporting them to receive better access to opportunities and services.

“A lot of the patients we work with have co-occurring conditions; a common one being autism. Through researching the distinctions between autism and learning disability, I found ways in which I could personally relate to our patients. Being autistic has allowed me to empathise with my patients, enabling me to provide tailored support that meets their unique needs.

“I aim to help those with learning disabilities access opportunities and services that will improve their lives. I approach care through the social model of disability, which moves away from trying to ‘fix’ something about the individual, and instead involves learning about their strengths and how we can leverage them to support their goals and reduce barriers.”

Georgia was diagnosed with autism in April last year. In her school days, she worried if she would be socially adept enough to have a job, but is now thriving in her career supported by her team and managers, and without fear of stigma.

Georgia’s experiences have shaped her advice for other neurodivergent people looking for a career.

She said: “Being upfront about your needs and how you manage them is key to finding a workplace where you can thrive. It’s essential to know your rights and understand that being neurodivergent doesn’t mean you can’t be successful in the workplace—it just means finding the right environment where you can be supported.”

Georgia is leading by example, showing that neurodiversity should not only be understood but celebrated. Her work has not only improved the lives of patients but also helped raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by neurodivergent individuals in both healthcare and the workplace.

