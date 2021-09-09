09 Sep SPEAR OF DESTINY heads to Southend this September
Hard to believe we know but it is true, Kirk Brandon has now been leading SPEAR OF DESTINY for over 38 years.
Spear of Destiny were formed in 1983 after the demise of Kirk Brandon’s post punk iconic rockers THEATRE OF HATE. (Brandon had also, before TOH, been the main man in every punk rockers favourite band of that era The Pack)
The current line up of Spear is the longest serving to date and features Adrian Portas (New Model Army / Sex Gang Children), Craig Adams (Sisters of Mercy / The Cult / The Mission) and Phil Martini (Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind) on drums. During 2019 the line up was boasted by Saxophonist Clive Osborne who will be staying in the line up for 2021.
On April 6th 2018 SPEAR OF DESTINY released their 14th studio album “Tontine” The album was been fully funded from a private fan pre-sale. The album is officially released for Brandon’s own Eastersnow Recording Company label imprint and is available on CD, Vinyl and Download across Europe. US label Cleopatra Records will be handling the North American release.
Just before the lockdown of 2020/1 the band went into the studio and re-recorded perhaps their best known album, 1985’s WorldService. Eventually releasing the album to much critical acclaim in November 2020. The upcoming ‘WorldService @35’ UK Tour set will feature the album + b-sides in full and the show will be finished with a career spanning extended SOD encore.
WORLDSERVICE@35 TOUR DATES:
September
Wed 8th NORWICH Waterfront
Thur 9th NEWCASTLE The Cluny
Fri 10th DUNFERMLINE PJ Malloys
Sat 11th GLASGOW Oran Mor
Sun 12th NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
Wed 15th EXETER Phoenix
Thur 16th BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds
Fri 17th BEDFORD Esquires
Sat 18th STOKE Underground
Sun 19th YORK The Cresent
Tue 21st LEEDS Brudenell Social
Wed 22nd DARWEN Library Theatre
Thur 23rd SOUTHEND The Venue @The Cricketers
Fri 24th LUTON Hat Factory
Sat 25th HULL The Welly
Sun 26th SOUTHAMPTON Joiners
Tues 28th BRISTOL The Fleece
Wed 29th GRIMSBY Yardbirds
Thur 30th MANCHESTER Club Academy