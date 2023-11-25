25 Nov Smoking Success: Peperami launch new BBQ Lunchbox Minis after flavour revealed as a fan favourite
Introducing your new favourite meaty snack – Peperami BBQ Lunchbox Minis. The nation’s number one meat snacking brand, Peperami, has created the ultimate BBQ experience following fans revealing it as their top flavour choice in a social media poll.
Cheese and Onion, Smoky Bacon and Tomato Ketchup were among the flavours that didn’t quite make the cut – with BBQ flavour soaring ahead of its competition.
The mouth-watering mini sticks are brimming with irresistible flavour – shaking up lunchboxes and afternoon snack breaks by adding extra tang to your life!
Made with a delectable mix of smoky spices and 100% pork, the BBQ Lunchbox Minis are just 50 calories per stick. What’s more, they are packed with protein making them a perfect snack to satisfy hunger cravings in between meals.
BBQ Lunchbox Minis (RRP: £2.75) will be available in supermarkets nationwide from mid-November. The items can be found in the chilled section alongside Original Lunchbox Minis.