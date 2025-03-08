SLAYER announce return to the UK

For more than four decades, SLAYER has defined thrash metal – shaping the genre, inspiring others, destroying stages across the world, and forging an untouchable legacy of unrelenting speed, aggression, and power. Now, as they celebrate more than 40 years of chaos, they’re making history once again, announcing two massive headline shows, the biggest they’ve ever done in the U.K. and the only headline shows SLAYER will play in Europe this year.

Set to take place in Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields on July 3rd and London’s Finsbury Park on July 6th, these are more than just concerts – it’s a celebration of everything the iconic band and their fans have built together. The unmissable outdoor events will mark the first time in six years that SLAYER has performed in the U.K. A career-spanning set, stage production like you’ve never seen before, and a night of pure thrash fury that will be remembered forever.

These two epic shows bring SLAYER together with not one, not two, but five powerhouse special guests for an unforgettable display of crushing riffs, thunderous drums, and relentless energy.

Joining SLAYER will be:

Viking warriors AMON AMARTH, leading the charge with their signature melo-death metal anthems and epic stage presence. Get ready to row!

Thrash metal legends ANTHRAX, guaranteed to bring classic aggression and unstoppable energy to the pit.

Progressive sludge masters MASTODON, delivering crushing riffs and their unmistakable, mind-bending melodies.

Hardcore titans HATEBREED, igniting the crowd with raw intensity and anthems of resilience, no doubt bringing on a slew of crowd surfers.

Hotly tipped newcomers NECKBREAKKER – a rising force ready to tear it up with merciless brutality!

One stage. Six bands. Maximum carnage. Are you ready?

Thu 3rd Jul – CARDIFF Blackweir Fields

Sun 6th Jul – LONDON Finsbury Park

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 7th March. Fans should head to https://www.slayer.net/ to get tickets.

This colossal announcement comes hot on the heels of the news that SLAYER will be part of the very special line-up commemorating BLACK SABBATH’s career at SABBATH’s sold out “Back To The Beginning” final concert, set for July 5th at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. “Back To The Beginning” will mark only the third time SLAYER has shared a stage with BLACK SABBATH, following Ozzfest in 1998 and 2004.

Other exciting SLAYER news revealed recently sees the thrash metal pioneers returning to Canada for their first performance there since 2019, exclusively headlining the eclectic FEQ Festival in Quebec on July 11th.

In addition, SLAYER will headline U.S. festival Louder Than Life on September 18th in Louisville, Kentucky.

Meanwhile, fans can immerse themselves in 40 years of SLAYER’s legendary reign through their epic virtual museum, “Slaytanic Verses.” Packed with rare memorabilia, exclusive insights, and untold stories, it’s a must-see tribute to one of thrash metal’s most influential bands. The first collection, “Live Assaults: 1981 Through Today,” unleashes a treasure trove of rare live artifacts, with more exhibits and unseen relics to come. Step into SLAYER history and explore the museum here and an array of special collectables here. This is just the beginning of a one-of-a-kind journey into the heart of thrash!

