Showhomes open and houses go on sale at Oakfields Park in Halstead

Homebuilder Bellway has released the first properties for sale at its new Oakfields Park development in Halstead, where two showhomes are also now open for viewing.

Bellway is building 80 homes on the 10-acre site off Tidings Hill, with 52 homes for private sale and 28 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

At the launch event, visitors were invited to look around the new showhomes which are both detached houses. They are in Bellway’s three-bedroom Thespian and four-bedroom Sculptor house styles – both part of the homebuilder’s Artisan Collection.

The Thespian showhome at Oakfields Park is also one of the first showhomes in the region to feature a sensory room. This room houses a variety of sensory equipment catering for children with autism and other special needs.

Jenny Walker, Sales Director for Bellway Essex, said: “Our launch was a great success with visitors joining us on the day and taking the opportunity to be among the first to look around our fantastic showhomes and enjoy some warm toasties and hot drinks with us.

“Bellway is well established on the housing market locally as this is our third development in Halstead following Portway Place off Colchester Road, and Willow Park off Winston Way.

“That means that many people will have heard about or seen for themselves the very high quality of the homes we build and that can only increase interest in Oakfields Park.

“The variety of properties we are building is also an attraction. There is something here to suit a wide range of requirements and homebuying budgets as well as options for people seeking affordable housing.”

The development is on the southwestern edge of Halstead. It will be accessed from Tidings Hill and a tree-lined avenue will be created at the entrance to the development. Landscaped public open space and a children’s play area are planned as part of the scheme.

The company will also be investing £378,000 in primary education as part of its planning agreement for the development as well as £35,000 towards the provision of a new community building on Butler Road.

Oakfields Park will be made up of two, three, and four-bedroom styles, as well as two three-bedroom bungalows.

There are two, three and four-bedroom homes currently available to buy with prices currently starting from £322,995.

To find out more, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/essex/oakfields-park or call the sales team on 01787 540149.

