SHEERAN SURPRISES SUPERMARKET SHOPPERS WITH ‘ED-IBLE’ SAUCEOGRAPH

What’s rarer than a genuine Ed Sheeran autograph? One scribbled in sauce, of course.

Yesterday afternoon, the Grammy-winning superstar took a break from his blockbuster stadium tour to make an unlikely surprise appearance at… a supermarket!

What started as an ordinary shopping trip quickly turned into a memorable one, as the chart-topper and cart-stopper bought joy to fans by turning their groceries into memorabilia, with the entrepreneur signing everyday essentials using his Tingly Ted’s hot sauce.

Lettuce, bread loaves, blocks of cheddar and even the occasional roll of kitchen paper were transformed into ‘sauceographs’, each one a spicy reminder of the extraordinary encounter.

Shoppers were seen rummaging their trollies and shopping bags, looking for items for the superstar to sign with no pen and paper to hand.

One surprised shopper was seen pulling out a broccoli and another a vinyl, signed in hot sauce by Sheeran himself.

Earlier today, Ed took to social media to announce his planned whereabouts, giving fans an hour’s notice to make their way to the Sainsbury’s supermarket in London Colney.

The social media story quickly gained traction, with hundreds of fans flocking to the superstore for a chance to receive a rare saucy signature from the hitmaker.

Fans soon took to social media to share snaps of their sauce signed goods and Sheeran, who was also offering fans a taste of his latest passion project, serving up free slices of pizza generously topped with Tingly Ted’s hot sauce.

In a delightful display of entrepreneurial flair, astute shoppers turned their store visit into a goldmine. Within minutes, Ed Sheeran ‘sauceograph’ items began popping up on online auction websites.

One particularly inventive seller took it up a notch, offering to immortalise a sauce-signed kitchen roll in resin, guaranteeing that Ed’s autographic artistry would stand the test of time.

