Severely injured Romford fox in RSPCA rescue highlights litter danger

A fox who became entangled in a discarded clothes drying rack in a Romford back garden has been rescued by the RSPCA, prompting a renewed warning from the charity about the dangers of discarded objects and litter to wildlife.

A householder spotted the fox trapped by wire on the top of a chest-high pile of rubble and rubbish believed to have been left behind by some builders. She was very concerned for the animal and contacted the RSPCA for help.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Nicola Thomas headed to the scene.

She said: “This poor fox was well and truly trapped. One of his back legs was entangled in some of the plastic-covered cable that was part of an old clothes drying rack, and his struggles to free himself were just making things worse.

“The metal cable was incredibly strong; even my wire cutters – which can normally get through almost anything – were struggling to cut it. I was really concerned about the fox; his head had dropped down into a dip, which was putting extra pressure on his trapped leg, so I used my grasper to hold him up a bit. I finally managed to cut through a cable which allowed me to transport the stricken fox to South Essex Wildlife Hospital, though I had to leave some of the wire still wrapped round his leg for a vet to deal with.

“This is another reminder about the dangers of discarded items and rubbish. Whether it’s in the garden or out and about, we urge people to dispose of their litter safely and responsibly – or recycle where appropriate.”

The rescue took place on 12 February.

Sadly, the RSPCA says this is the latest in countless “avoidable incidents” where wildlife becomes stricken by litter.

RSPCA anti-litter campaigns manager Carrie Stones added: “Our rescuers deal with thousands of avoidable incidents every year where animals have been impacted by litter.

“Old drink cans and bottles, plastic and wire items, netting and even disposable vapes are just some of the items that pose a danger to our wildlife – including foxes, hedgehogs and deer. Animals can ingest the litter or become entangled, leading to injuries, mutilations and even death.

“Sadly, for every animal we’re able to help there are probably many others that go unseen, unreported and may even lose their lives.

The animal welfare charity hopes the upcoming Great British Spring Clean will help spread the word about the importance of not leaving litter lying about, and the role the public can play in keeping animals safe.

Carrie added: “But the public can help us protect animals, and avoid these incidents happening in the first place. The RSPCA is urging people to help create a better world for every animal by getting involved in Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean’ (from 21 March to 6 April). Individuals, groups or schools can pledge their support – and say how many bags of litter they intend to pick up – with more than 425,000 collected in total last year.”

Meanwhile, the RSPCA is asking everyone in the UK to have their say on the future of animal welfare.

Animal Futures: the Big Conversation initially runs until 28 February and people can log on to the online platform and give their views on animals and technology, food and farming, animals in the wild and how we use animals.

Supporters can also delve deeper into the challenges facing animals with the Animal Futures podcast hosted by journalist and broadcaster Kate Quilton, who talks to expert guests about everything from robot pets, alternative proteins, AI communication with animals and nature.

