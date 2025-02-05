Second wave of acts announced for ‘Roots East’: One day festival of reggae at Colchester Castle

Undisputed kings of UK reggae, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell headline a huge day of reggae, sunshine and positive vibes at Roots East on Sunday 17th August 2025, as part of the Colchester Castle Summer Series. This new series of open-air concerts, set against the stunning backdrop of Lower Castle Park, will showcase some of the UK’s most celebrated artists and bands.

In this second wave announcement, a host of reggae royalty is revealed, including the R&B and soul influenced reggae group Aswad, legendary selector David Rodigan, musician, DJ and filmmaker Don Letts, lovers rock and reggae singer Bitty McLean, one of the original queens of reggae Dawn Penn, and an institution in British sound system culture. Trojan Sound System.

Fuelled by the voice that powered UB40 to 70 million record sales and over fifty UK chart hits, Ali Campbell is again bringing some much-needed reggae cheer into the world as he takes the latest incarnation of his extraordinary band to the world’s biggest stages, including Colchester Castle Summer Series this August. Building on a legacy that dates back 45 years to his formative years in inner-city Birmingham, singer and guitarist Ali’s touring ensemble remains the most authentic realisation of UB40’s original aim of advancing reggae in all its guises.

With each show welcoming up to 10,000 attendees, the Colchester Castle Summer Series is set to be the largest music event the city has seen in years. This unique celebration of live music promises to deliver unforgettable performances in the heart of one of England’s most historic and scenic locations.

The team behind the event, promoters Soundcrash and Supermodified, are well-known in the UK for hosting popular events like the Margate Summer Series, London’s South Facing Festival, Hitchin Priory Series, and Cardiff Bay Series.

Other shows announced so far include Madness, Craig David, Texas, Busted, and the Out of Time Festival with James. Further line-up announcements are to follow.

COLCHESTER CASTLE SUMMER SERIES 2025:

BUSTED 15 AUGUST

CRAIG DAVID PRESENTS TS5 16 AUGUST

UB40 FT ALI CAMPBELL 17 AUGUST

TEXAS 21 AUGUST

JAMES 22 AUGUST

MADNESS 23 AUGUST

