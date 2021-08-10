Scouting for Girls announce brand new EP ‘Live and Acoustic’ ahead of UK tour

Scouting for Girls have today announced a brand new EP ‘Live and Acoustic’ ahead of their headline UK tour this autumn.

Scheduled for release on Friday 13th August via Sony Music, ‘Live and Acoustic’ features two previously unreleased live performances of ‘Heartbeat’ and’ This Ain’t a Love Song’ and encompass performances of some of their biggest hits from their first two albums. ‘Live and Acoustic’ will be available on all streaming platforms.

Throughout Scouting For Girls’ career, the band have sold over two million albums, two million singles, been nominated for 4 Brit Awards as well as an Ivor Novello, had four top ten singles, sold-out Wembley Arena, The Royal Albert Hall and, most recently, sold-out two nights at The London Palladium. Surrounding themselves with sources of comfort and escapism after a tumultuous 12 months, Scouting for Girls also released studio album ‘Easy Cover’ earlier this year celebrating their love of 80s music and culture.

The band will be performing at festivals across the UK before headlining their own tour this autumn. Tickets are onsale now at https://www.scoutingforgirls.com/events/.

