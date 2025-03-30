SCISSOR SISTERS INTIMATE WARMUP SHOWS ANNOUNCED AHEAD OF HUGE ARENA TOUR

The long-awaited reunion that fans have been clamouring for is here: Scissor Sisters are back and readying their first live shows in over 12 years. Ahead of their major arena tour starting on 16th May in Nottingham, the band have announced two exclusive intimate warm up shows at Brighton Concorde 2 on Wednesday 7th May and Bristol SWX on Thursday 8th May 2025.

Tickets for these intimate warmup shows go on sale Friday 28th March at 10am via HERE

Scissor Sisters self-titled debut album is one of the UK’s 40 best-sellers of all time, selling over 3 million copies globally (a staggering 2 million of these were UK sales). Ranked as the 20th biggest-selling album of the 21st century in the UK and the 35th biggest-selling album of all time, the album went 9 x Platinum in the UK, and won three BRIT Awards in 2005, including Best International Album, Best International Group and Best International Breakthrough Act, making Scissor Sisters the first act ever to win all three international categories.

The band are already batting around setlist ideas but plan to perform every single track from the album on the tour. They will also cherry-pick highlights from their three subsequent albums, 2006’s Ta-Dah, 2010’s Night Work and 2012’s Magic Hour, which contain some of the band’s biggest hits and most cherished fan favourites.

The era-defining pop disruptors – lead singer Jake Shears plus multi-instrumentalist Babydaddy and guitarist Del Marquis – will fill the UK’s arenas throughout May with their signature mix of showmanship, songcraft and galvanising queer energy.

Tickets for Scissor Sisters arena tour are on sale now, all via www.scissorsisters.com.

SCISSOR SISTERS ARENA TOUR 2025

WITH SUPPORT FROM VERY SPECIAL GUEST ALISON GOLDFRAPP

FRI 16 MAY 2025 NOTTINGHAM, MOTORPOINT ARENA

SAT 17 MAY 2025 GLASGOW, OVO HYDRO

MON 19 MAY 2025 BOURNEMOUTH, INTERNATIONAL CENTRE SOLD OUT

TUE 20 MAY 2025 CARDIFF, UTILITA ARENA SOLD OUT

WED 21 MAY 2025 MANCHESTER, CO-OP LIVE

FRI 23 MAY 2025 LONDON, THE O2

SAT 24 MAY 2025 LEEDS, FIRST DIRECT ARENA

SUN 25 MAY 2025 BIRMINGHAM, UTILITA ARENA

TUE 27 MAY 2025 BELFAST, SSE ARENA

WED 28 MAY 2025 DUBLIN, 3ARENA

Scissor Sisters burst onto the scene in the early 2000s with a colourful, boundary-pushing style that blended glam rock, pop, and disco, breaking down barriers in LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream music. Released in February 2004, the group’s debut album achieved the biggest selling week one of any international artist in the last 20 years. It spawned five irresistible singles: the funky strut of Laura, Elton-esquecoming out anthem Take Your Mama, life-affirming ballad Mary, horny club banger Filthy/Gorgeous and an audacious disco cover of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb. In a way, the album’s jubilant fusion of rollicking pop, gleaming glam rock, classic balladry and subtly subversive club tunes reflects the fact that Scissor Sisters started out as musical outsiders.

Though they emerged from New York’s hyper-creative queer underground, the band were embraced most vehemently of all in the UK. In 2004 Jake and Babydaddy collaborated with pop royalty when they co-wrote and produced Kylie Minogue’s shimmering disco gem I Believe in You, a UK No.2 hit that was nominated for a Grammy award. In January 2004, Scissor Sisters made their UK live debut at a sweaty Soho club night; by June, they were playing Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. In 2005, they cemented their incredible rise by winning three BRIT Awards and performing Take Your Mama at the ceremony with eye-popping puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Their unforgettable performances at Coachella, and V Festival truly cemented their status as one of the most exciting live acts of the early 2000s. In 2005, they performed at ‘Live 8 London in Hyde Park, supporting MAKEpovertyHISTORY. The band has also headlined iconic venues like Wembley Arena and the London O2, completing five international sell-out tours. In 2005 they were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for Comfortably Numb,

The Ta-Dah album stormed straight to the top of the charts in 2006 after spawning the No.1 single I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’, a dazzling disco bop co-written with the band’s idol Elton John. Ta-Dah also featured the deliciously off-kilter stomper I Can’t Decide, which has gone on to become one of the band’s most streamed songs despite never being released as a single. Ta-Dah was followed in time by Night Work, a harder dance-rock record spearheaded by the strident single Fire with Fire. Since its release, the album has become a cult queer classic thanks to its heady celebration of club culture’s potential for personal, political and sexual liberation. Magic Hour was a kaleidoscopic pop album that yielded the sleek house single Only the Horses, which was co-produced by Calvin Harris, and the drag-inspired banger Let’s Have a Kiki. The latter remains a staple at gay bars and Pride parties, and the band are especially excited to be returning in an era where more queer artists are breakout stars.

