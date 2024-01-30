SAY IT WITH SEARCYS THIS VALENTINES DAY AT SOME THE UK’S MOST ROMANTIC VENUES

Located in some of the UK’s most romantic venues, an evening spent with your loved one enjoying one of Searcys indulgent Valentine’s menus is sure to set the mood this Valentine’s Day.

Whether you want to dine with dramatic 360° views of the city at the top of London’s iconic Gherkin, enjoy Champagne under the whimsical neon glow of Tracey Emin’s ‘I want my time with you’ artwork at St Pancras International, or soak up history beneath the reimagined towers of Battersea Power Station, there is something to suit the tastes of all couples seeking romance this February.

Searcys Champagne Bar and Brasserie at St Pancras International

With its theatrical Victorian Gothic architecture, the warm glow of the ‘I want my time with you’ art installation by Tracey Emin, and the Eurostar offering a gateway to Paris, the City of Love, St Pancras is the ultimate venue from which to enjoy a romantic dinner with your amour.

From Friday 9th February to Saturday 17th February, Searcys at St Pancras is offering a tantalising Valentines menu, priced at £48 for 3 courses. Expect delicacies such as house-made terrine of pork and duck foie gras with pistachio, black truffle and mushroom ravioli, Scottish king’s scallop, and grilled lamb chop with creamy polenta confit and tomato rosemary jus.

In addition, Searcys at St Pancras will be offering a Laurent-Perrier Trio for £30 per person. Cognised throughout the world since 1812, Laurent-Perrier abide by long-established traditions: respect for nature and wine, and an unwavering dedication to quality. This exquisite trio will include the beautiful freshness of La Cuvée Brut NV, the ripe red fruit aromas of Cuvée Rosé NV, and the pioneering and carefully aged Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature NV.

Just passing through? You may even spot Searcys charming ‘Conductor Cupid’ who will be handing out roses at St Pancras Station on Wednesday 14th February.

Book online at stpancrasbysearcys.co.uk

Searcys at the Gherkin

For the metropolitan couple, the sleek architecture of the iconic Gherkin building may be the preferred setting for a dinner, with all the drama and romance that comes with unparalleled panoramic views across the City. With a variety of different dining packages available, dinner will be served in the suite of private dining rooms on Level 38.

Diners will be met in style with a tantalising selection of canapés, sure to get tastebuds tingling for the special night ahead. Starters include Coronation chicken terrine, seared Albacore tuna, and Norfolk asparagus soldiers with truffled sabayon, toasted sourdough, and shaved truffle, followed by Lake District venison loin, Devonshire baked haddock, or Spinach and parmesan ravioli. The meal concludes with an array of desserts including Islands chocolate assiette, strawberry and white chocolate mousse or vanilla crème diplomat tart with dark chocolate delice.

Taking a relationship to the next level on top of the Gherkin

Ready to take your relationship to the next level? Then why not take your loved one to Level 38 and pop the question in style at London’s most iconic skyscraper. In partnership with The Proposal Company, Searcys at the Gherkin offers the ultimate backdrop with bespoke packages for every couple. From decorative arches and floral arrangements to candle-lit rooms and ‘Marry Me’ lighting, the team are on hand to ensure your moment is one to remember.

Book online at searcysatthegherkin.co.uk

Searcys Champagne Bar at Battersea Power Station & Searcys Champagne Bar at 116 Pall Mall

The chimneys of Battersea Power Station are an iconic feature of the South London skyline, and this power station, a striking Grade II listed building recently reimagined, offers a unique venue to take your date this Valentine’s Day. For singletons wishing to be wooed, prepare for your very own meet-cute with Searcys ‘Conductor Cupid’ who will be roaming the iconic shopping and leisure destination on Valentine’s Day, handing out roses to passers-by.

Meanwhile, the opulence of the Georgian 116 Pall Mall offers sweeping staircases and breathtaking chandeliers, fit for a period romance novel. Behind the stunning façade of the Grade-I listed building is Searcys Champagne Bar. Once the wine cellars of the Prince of Wales, this stunning Champagne Bar is one fit for royalty of any era.

To mark the season of love, both historic venues will be joining their St Pancras cousin in offering the Laurent-Perrier Trio for £30 per person, including La Cuvée Brut NV, Cuvée Rosé NV, and Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature NV.

Book online at searcys.co.uk

The Pump Room, Bath

For those seeking a romantic escape outside of London, what better place than the elegant city of Bath, complete with dreamy Georgian architecture straight from a Jane Austen novel. Situated at the centre of the World Heritage Site and dating back nearly 2000 years, the adjacent Roman Baths provide an incredible backdrop from which to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s meal at The Pump Room.

Priced at £65 for 4 courses, and Kir Royale with Searcys Champagne on arrival, this special evening will be available for diners on 14th February for those seeking a Valentine’s experience with platefuls of romance.

Book online at thepumproombath.co.uk

Searcys Ticketed Events

Whether you are coupled-up this Valentines Day looking for a date night to enjoy with your partner, looking for the perfect activity to celebrate ‘Galentines Day’ with friends, or want to show yourself some love, Searcys curated ticketed events are the perfect way to mark the season of love, in all its forms.

A special Valentine’s Champagne masterclass dinner will be taking place at St Pancras on Tuesday 13th February and Wednesday 14th February from 6:30-8:30pm. Priced at £99 per guest, the dinner titled ‘Love Stories of Champagne’, will be led by Searcys Head of Champagne Martin Dibben, and will explore the love stories behind the Champagne houses paired with tastings. The delightful evening will feature a curated three-course dinner paired with a selection of four exquisite cuvées.

On Thursday 15th February, Searcys at the Gherkin will also be opening its doors to an exclusive Champagne dining evening hosted by Searcys Head of Champagne, and the Brand Ambassador for Laurent–Perrier. ‘The House Of Laurent-Perrier Champagne Experience At The Gherkin’ will run from 6:30-9:30pm. Offering the chance for guests to immerse themselves in the breath-taking views of London from one of the private rooms, guests will be treated to a meticulously curated 3-course dinner paired with Laurent-Perrier Cuvées, including the exclusive Vintage and their Prestige Cuvée, La Grande Siècle (£149pp).

Book online at searcys.co.uk/ticketed-events

Be my Valentine, by Searcys

Looking for the perfect gift to show your loved one you care? From Searcys signature Champagne to experiences that delight and excite, send it with love from Searcys this Valentine’s Day.

Give a gift experience you know they’ll adore with a Searcys Gift Experience Voucher, which includes options such as an Afternoon Tea in the sky, and dinner for two at The National Portrait Gallery, or why not give the enduring gift of Searcys this Valentine’s Day with a Searcys Club 1847 Membership, the most delicious way to experience London.

To purchase the perfect gift visit searcys.co.uk/valentines-day-2024

