SAM FENDER AND DMA’S ARE AMONG THE ARTISTS CONFIRMED FOR THE FESTIVE XMAS LIVE SHOWS

Menswear specialists scotts and rock ‘n’ roll tastemakers This Feeling helped bring live music bang with a bang, inspiring life-affirming scenes as The Lathums, Jamie Webster and Dylan John Thomas played packed homecoming shows to launch their Xmas Live campaign. Now Christmas comes early as the series continues with a new schedule of must-see festive shows, led by star names Sam Fender and DMA’S.

Sam Fender is clearly among the UK’s most essential talents, having recently landed a second consecutive #1 album with ‘Seventeen Going Under’. Currently preparing for a huge sold-out arena tour, Sam Fender will play a super intimate celebratory show at the 400-capacity Brudenell Social Club in Leeds. It’s a rare chance to see him up close and personal, given that his next show in the city is at the cavernous 13,000 capacity First Direct Arena.

The anthemic Australian trio DMA’S will play one of their smallest shows in years when they take to the stage at The Old Blue Last in London on November 19th. The band have sold 60,000 tickets for their current UK tour, 10,000 of which were at the prestigious Alexandra Palace. Their current dates represent the biggest UK tour from an international artist since COVID hit, as well as their first on these shores since the release of their acclaimed third album ‘THE GLOW’.

In addition, scotts’ Xmas Live campaign supports a selection of rising talents. Friends and regular collaborators Sam Tompkins and Ren revisit their busking roots in Brighton by playing a low-key show at the Late Bar. The scotts retail store at Manchester’s Arndale Centre recently hosted Finn Askew. He’ll be followed by Big Image on December 2nd, who combine the reverb-drenched piano of house, the propulsive breakbeats of drum and bass, and the bubbling buoyancy of baggy.

The Xmas Live campaign is completed by an eclectic range of artists who are featured in accompanying video content and photo shoots. The Lathums and Jamie Webster return for a fresh Xmas Live collaboration after their recent shows. They will be joined by rapper Bru-C, the Nottingham MC behind ‘Streetside’ and ‘You & I’; rambunctious rock ‘n’ rollers The Skinner Brothers, who have recently toured with Kasabian and supported The Streets; and Fitzroy Holt, the soulful singer-songwriter whose debut track ‘Kelly’ inspired positive comparisons with Michael Kiwanuka, Damon Albarn and King Crule.

The Sam Fender show has just been confirmed, tickets will be made available soon so fans need to keep an eye on This Feeling’s socials for a chance to buy.

The remaining Xmas Live shows are:

NOVEMBER

19th – DMA’S – London, The Old Blue Last

DECEMBER

2nd – Big Image – Manchester, scotts in-store at the Arndale Centre

10th – Sam Fender – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

15th – Sam Tompkins and Ren – Brighton, Late Bar

