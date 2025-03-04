Sales Boom At Dandara’s Newest Development In Colchester Hotspot

Known for its castle, roman history and iconic zoo, Colchester is fast becoming one of biggest innovative cities in the UK[1]. Since launching its Oaklands development at the start of the year, housebuilder Dandara has already sold 49% of its new homes in the thriving pocket of Essex.

With over 10,000 people moving to Essex each year, the desire for coastal and countryside living is on the rise. Colchester is a growing commuter spot, reaching London in under an hour, and offers a bustling high street with a range of restaurants and shopping facilities.

Dandara’s Oaklands development boasts a selection of two-to five-bedroom homes, situated in the tranquil village of Copford, west of Colcheter, with easy access to the historic centre and bustling city of Chelmsford nearby.

All homes provide high quality specification with fitted kitchens throughout, expansive open-plan spaces, and energy efficient features including EV chargers, double glazed windows and efficient heating systems to ensure maximize energy savings.

Gemma Bannister, Sales Director at Dandara Eastern, commented: “As our Oaklands development continues to grow, we remain confident that its peaceful village setting and convenient access to nearby cities will sustain strong interest. Since unveiling our show home, we have attracted a diverse range of buyers from surrounding locations in Essex, from first-time homeowners to larger families.”

“Seeing prospective buyers relocate from other parts of Essex, it is important for us to create that community feel for residents at Oaklands. In doing so, we are currently building a dedicated play area and open green space in the centre of the development, which offers residents that private and welcoming environment to meet others. With the success of the site so far, we urge those curious to visit and see how peaceful it really is”

Situated in a picturesque village on the outskirts of Colchester, Oaklands offers a selection of detached and semi-detached homes, ranging from two to five bedrooms. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, have a growing family, or are looking to downsize to a peaceful village setting, Oaklands has something for everyone.

Oaklands boasts a central green space and a dedicated play area, making it ideal for families moving to the area for its well-regarded schools. Just steps from home, residents can enjoy a range of village amenities, including local cafés, a convenience store, and a cosy village inn. Oaklands also benefits from excellent transport links, with Colchester just a short drive away and London easily accessible for commuters.

Dandara is currently selling a selection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes at Oaklands. Prices start from £345,000 for a two-bedroom home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

