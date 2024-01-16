Rwanda Bill rebel leader says ‘I’m not yet satisfied by what we’ve heard from the PM’

DANNY Kruger MP, who is leading opposition to the Rwanda Bill, has said he is not satisfied by assurances from the Prime Minister that he is prepared to ignore European judges who try to block deportations.

Kruger told GB News: “He [Sunak] said that he’s prepared to overrule the European Court, which of course is what stopped the flights taking off a year and a half ago. I’m very pleased to hear that.

“I’m pleased that he’s saying he’s going to recruit more judges to process these claims quicker. I’m concerned that that suggests there are going to be lots of claims, which indeed I think they would be under this law.

“So I think we can make his life simpler by saying the law says there shall be no claims in this country. They can claim once they’ve been removed, but they should be deported first.

“I’m afraid I’m not yet satisfied by what we’ve heard from the PM but, as I say, I think the direction of travel is the right one and the overall principle is in the right place.”

In a discussion with Christopher Hope, he said: “There are good conversations going on. I’ve got to say I really do think that both sides are behaving well throughout this. There’s a recognition we are all on the same side. We all want to achieve the same thing.

“We think the bill needs to go further, discussions are ongoing. We’ve still got a day and a half before the final vote on this bill in the Commons before it goes to the Lord’s which is, obviously, it’s going to be a whole new challenge.

“We are putting down amendments that will be debated and voted on today and tomorrow. We really hope that the Government has listened to us and is prepared to concede and ideally adopt the amendments as its own.”

He added: “There are lots of conversations, different colleagues will be talking to different representatives from the Government. I met with the chief whip last night and might see him again today I expect, and other colleagues are talking to ministers.

“As I said, it’s a very good-natured exchange about the detail of what the bill needs to do.”

Asked for his reaction to news that the DUP will vote against the bill on a third reading, he said: “If that’s what happens, I’d be very pleased to hear it and that means in theory we’ve got over 60 Conservative colleagues already committing to sign the amendments.

“Let’s hope they will follow through and actually vote for the amendments this evening. Hopefully most of them will. With the DUP, that makes a significant number of colleagues who think that the bills will be strengthened and I hope that the Government will listen.”

