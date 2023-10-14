RSPCA investigates after bodies of nine hares are found dumped in Rayleigh

The RSPCA is investigating after the bodies of nine hares were found dumped in Rayleigh in Essex.

RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben is appealing for information on what may have happened and believes it may involve illegal hare coursing – in which dogs are set on the defenceless hares.

He said: “It is really sad what has happened to these hares and I fear they could be the victims of coursing in the area.

“It is thought they were left at the side of a small new road just off London Road at some point overnight on 20th September into September 21st.

“We’d urge anyone with any information about what happened to these poor animals to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01156892. We’d very much like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.”

The bodies have been removed from the area.

Keith added: “Hare coursing is horrific in terms of animal welfare and involves dogs being set upon hares as a so-called ‘sport’.

“The RSPCA firmly believes that the cruel practice of chasing and killing live animals with dogs is a barbaric and outdated pastime and has no place in modern Britain.”

