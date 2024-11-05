RSPCA appeal after two skinny dogs found dumped at roadside in Essex

The RSPCA are appealing for information after two emaciated dogs who were found abandoned at the side of a road in Essex on Halloween.

The lurchers, a brown male and black female, were found by a walker at around 2.30pm on Thursday outside Hilltop Garden Centre, off Clacton Road, in Little Clacton.

The man rushed the dogs to a vet’s for treatment and due to their poor bodily condition they reported the matter to the RSPCA.

Both dogs had their ribs and spine visibly protruding and were given a bodily score rating of 1 out of 9 (with 4 being a healthy weight).

Inspector Jen Wildman, who is investigating, said: “These poor dogs were left in such a state and both were emaciated, have fleas and a bad skin condition. We believe that they were abandoned and it is so sad as they were clearly in need of urgent veterinary attention.

“Thankfully a walker found them and was able to help, otherwise I fear due to their poor condition they would have struggled to survive much longer.

“They are now in our care and are so friendly and lovely. We have them on a strict diet to help slowly build up their weight and help them recover.

“All animals deserve our kindness and respect but instead of love and care, these dogs were left to fend for themselves at the side of a road.”

The incident comes as the animal welfare charity has launched its Join the Christmas Rescue which calls on the public for support to help save more animals in need like these dogs ahead of the RSPCA’s busy Christmas period..

Anyone who recognises the dogs or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA have launched a dedicated cost of living hub to help outline and signpost the help out there for owners and we also have more than 200 Pet Food Bank Partnerships across the country to support struggling pet owners.

